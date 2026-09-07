One Nation's Pension Proposal Sparks Controversy in Australia

Australia's hard-right One Nation party, which has seen a recent surge in polls, on Monday proposed a controversial policy. The party suggests redirecting a portion of people's future pension contributions into their take-home pay, a notion facing criticism from the ruling centre-left Labor party.

Under this proposal, individuals paying rent or a mortgage could choose to transfer one-quarter of their future compulsory pension contributions to their pay packets for up to three years. This additional pay would be taxed at concessional rates instead of the higher personal rate, according to One Nation leader Pauline Hanson.

Labor Treasurer Jim Chalmers condemned the proposal as a "full-frontal attack" on workers' retirement savings, indicating that the upcoming national election in 2028 could be pivotal for Australia's $4.5 trillion pension sector. Rising living costs continue to be a significant concern for voters, alongside immigration challenges.