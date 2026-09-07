Taiwan's Chip Diplomacy: A Democratic Beacon in Tech Revolution

At a prominent trade show, Taiwan demonstrated its prowess in chip diplomacy, presenting itself as a steadfast and democratic partner in the AI revolution. The island nation emphasized its willingness to share its semiconductor advancements with allies who share similar values.

Despite Beijing's efforts to sideline it diplomatically, Taiwan continues to leverage its tech expertise for international support. The country, home to key firms like TSMC, faces U.S. demands to boost chip production domestically even as TSMC plans a $265 billion Arizona facility investment. President Lai Ching-te, speaking at SEMICON Taiwan, stressed the global outreach of Taiwanese firms to foster shared prosperity through resilience based on democratic principles.

To strengthen U.S. ties, Taiwan struck an investment deal with Washington, aiming to cut export tariffs. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick highlighted potential tariffs for foreign manufacturers absent U.S. facilities. Nonetheless, officials remain optimistic about the Taiwan-U.S. partnership's success. Concurrently, Taiwan seeks to advance collaborations with the EU, aligning over mutual challenges with China and supporting Ukraine, as highlighted by Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu.