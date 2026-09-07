Indian Markets Tumble Amid Geopolitical Strain and Rising Brent Crude Prices

Indian markets opened the week in the red due to elevated Brent Crude prices and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The BSE Sensex dropped to 76,408.05 points and NSE Nifty 50 traded lower at 23,883.15 points. Concerns center around US interest rates and Middle East conflicts affecting market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:57 IST
Indian Markets Tumble Amid Geopolitical Strain and Rising Brent Crude Prices
A view of the newly renovated NSE atrium (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian markets began the week under pressure as Brent Crude surged to new peaks, fueled by intensifying geopolitical tensions in West Asia and apprehensions over potential US interest rate adjustments. The BSE Sensex fell by 107.38 points, closing at 76,408.05, and the NSE Nifty 50 sank 14.55 points, settling at 23,883.15.

According to Anindya Banerjee of Kotak Securities, Brent Crude hovered around USD 96.50, climbing nearly 10% over the last week. The market is reacting to a fresh dimension in the conflict as the US conducted its first direct strikes on Iranian oil tankers, creating a volatile environment for investors.

US-Iran tensions further escalated with Tehran announcing a restricted zone in the Gulf, while OPEC+ maintained output levels, giving the market no respite from escalating crude prices. Economic apprehensions mounted as GIFT Nifty decreased by 60 points, while key support zones remain crucial for future market stability.

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