Global Market Dynamics: Tech Gains Amid Political Tensions

Global markets are off to an uneven start this week, driven by tech stocks boosting Asian shares, while European and U.S. futures show minimal movement.

In Asia, semiconductor stocks propelled the Nikkei by 2%, and South Korea's Kospi climbed around 3% amid optimistic projections from Goldman Sachs. The AI industry's momentum helps distract from escalating tensions in the Gulf, where Iran is expected to announce restricted zones following recent military encounters.

Energy prices continue to rise with Brent crude at approximately $96.85 a barrel and U.S. crude at $92.10, contributing to heightened fuel costs. These developments create inflationary pressures, sparking speculation on the Federal Reserve's imminent interest rate hikes. In the political arena, Germany faces uncertainty as the far-right AfD polls strongly in regional elections, affecting the euro's stability.