Tamil Nadu CM Accuses DMK of Corruption Amid ED Probe

In a significant political development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has leveled serious allegations of corruption against the DMK party, citing the Enforcement Directorate's findings. The ED has reportedly named former Chief Minister MK Stalin and other party leaders in connection with mismanagement of party funds.

Addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly, CM Vijay referred to the Sarkaria Commission's report that accused former CM Karunanidhi of abusing his official position. The current CM challenged the DMK by promising transparency and accountability, pledging to reveal files from the previous regime.

Vijay also criticized the harsh rhetoric by a DMK leader and highlighted the need for respectful political discourse, particularly condemning defamatory remarks against women. On law enforcement, he announced plans to digitize and staff the Police Department to ensure its autonomous operation, maintaining the integrity of law and order in the state.