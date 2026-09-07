Volcanic Eruptions Disrupt Air Travel: Anak Krakatau's Ongoing Impact

Seven airports across Indonesia, including two serving the capital, remained closed on Monday morning due to volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau, according to the transport minister.

Since Friday night, ash from the eruptions blanketed Jakarta and nearby areas, necessitating airport closures for safety. Residents grapple with ash-covered homes and public spaces while travelers face disruptions.

Anak Krakatau's eruptions have soared ash up to 50,000 feet, affecting flight operations extensively. Authorities report over 270,000 people impacted, with delayed or canceled flights. Schools turn to remote learning as ash raises health concerns.