Volcanic Eruptions Disrupt Air Travel: Anak Krakatau's Ongoing Impact

Volcanic ash from multiple eruptions at Mount Anak Krakatau has led to the closure of seven Indonesian airports, affecting over 270,000 travelers with flight delays and cancellations. The eruptions have caused extensive ash fallout in Jakarta, prompting a shift to remote learning due to health risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 10:41 IST
Volcanic Eruptions Disrupt Air Travel: Anak Krakatau's Ongoing Impact

Seven airports across Indonesia, including two serving the capital, remained closed on Monday morning due to volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau, according to the transport minister.

Since Friday night, ash from the eruptions blanketed Jakarta and nearby areas, necessitating airport closures for safety. Residents grapple with ash-covered homes and public spaces while travelers face disruptions.

Anak Krakatau's eruptions have soared ash up to 50,000 feet, affecting flight operations extensively. Authorities report over 270,000 people impacted, with delayed or canceled flights. Schools turn to remote learning as ash raises health concerns.

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