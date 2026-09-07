Chinese Enterprise Fuels Russia's Drone Arsenal: Politico Expose

A recent report from Politico has brought to light significant revelations concerning China's involvement in supporting Russia's drone capabilities. Internal shipping documents reveal that a Chinese state-owned enterprise has been supplying Moscow with crucial resources to manufacture explosive drones.

The records, which have been corroborated by Western administrations, indicate that 46 tons of carbon-fibre precursors were discreetly shipped to a Russian subsidiary of Rosatom, a key manufacturer of drone components. This supply helped facilitate an attack on a Ukrainian shopping centre, claiming at least 16 lives.

Experts, including David Albright, suggest that these findings could prompt sanctions from the US State Department against the Chinese supplier. The evidence underscores China's clandestine support of the Kremlin's military operations, despite international blacklisting.