Chinese Enterprise Fuels Russia's Drone Arsenal: Politico Expose

Politico reveals that a Chinese state-owned enterprise provided Russia with essential components for explosive drones, highlighting hidden support within sanctioned networks. The documentation shows a strategic supply chain between Beijing and Moscow, raising concerns about China's role in fueling Russia's military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 10:50 IST
Chinese Enterprise Fuels Russia's Drone Arsenal: Politico Expose
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

A recent report from Politico has brought to light significant revelations concerning China's involvement in supporting Russia's drone capabilities. Internal shipping documents reveal that a Chinese state-owned enterprise has been supplying Moscow with crucial resources to manufacture explosive drones.

The records, which have been corroborated by Western administrations, indicate that 46 tons of carbon-fibre precursors were discreetly shipped to a Russian subsidiary of Rosatom, a key manufacturer of drone components. This supply helped facilitate an attack on a Ukrainian shopping centre, claiming at least 16 lives.

Experts, including David Albright, suggest that these findings could prompt sanctions from the US State Department against the Chinese supplier. The evidence underscores China's clandestine support of the Kremlin's military operations, despite international blacklisting.

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