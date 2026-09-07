Rising Tide: The AfD's Electoral Surge in Saxony-Anhalt
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's recent success in Saxony-Anhalt state elections has raised concerns among neighboring countries. Poland's foreign minister expressed alarm at the near-majority achievement by the AfD, signaling a potential shift in the regional political landscape.
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's success in the Saxony-Anhalt state elections is causing concern in Europe. On Monday, Poland's foreign minister highlighted the election result's potential implications.
Radoslaw Sikorski, speaking to Radio Vox FM, noted the significant breakthrough of the AfD, as they came close to an absolute majority.
This result signals a troubling trend in regional politics, with implications reaching beyond Germany's borders.
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