Rising Tide: The AfD's Electoral Surge in Saxony-Anhalt

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's success in the Saxony-Anhalt state elections is causing concern in Europe. On Monday, Poland's foreign minister highlighted the election result's potential implications.

Radoslaw Sikorski, speaking to Radio Vox FM, noted the significant breakthrough of the AfD, as they came close to an absolute majority.

This result signals a troubling trend in regional politics, with implications reaching beyond Germany's borders.