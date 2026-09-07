Call for Inquiry: Saharanpur Mosque Demolition Sparks Controversy

Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi has called for an in-depth investigation into the demolition of a mosque in Saharanpur, after meeting with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow. Naqvi stated that the delegation urged a detailed examination of all aspects before any further action is taken.

The mosque was demolished early Saturday following a court ruling that supported its removal, as a District Judge's court on September 4 upheld an earlier City Magistrate’s order. This initial ruling on July 17 mandated the demolition due to purported encroachment and misuse of government land, accompanied by a compensation demand of around Rs 6.41 crore.

Authorities affirm that the demolition was executed according to judicial directions and legal protocols. Saharanpur DIG Abhishek Singh noted the deployment of additional security forces in strategic locations and stated social media monitoring is being conducted to prevent the spread of misinformation and ensure peace. The demolition has faced backlash from opposition leaders and Muslim figures, with Congress president Ajay Rai labeling it 'deeply unfortunate' and Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali condemning the incident, urging government protection for religious sites.