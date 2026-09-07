Concern Grows Over AfD's Landmark Win in Germany

The French government voiced serious concerns Monday after the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) claimed victory in the Saxony-Anhalt state election. The win marks a potential turning point as a far-right party edges close to power at the state level for the first time since World War Two.

'It clearly sends out a very, very worrying signal,' remarked French Finance Minister Roland Lescure on RTL radio. This sentiment was echoed by France's European Affairs Minister Benjamin Haddad, who described the outcome as a 'very grave moment for Europe.'

Lescure and Haddad both emphasized the need to address the underlying causes of populist discontent but firmly condemned any recourse to nationalism and xenophobia as solutions. The ministers emphasized the significance of heeding public concerns while resisting harmful ideologies.