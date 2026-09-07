Air India Express Engine Malfunction Sparks Safety Audit Concerns

An Air India Express Boeing 737, operating flight IX 415 from Cochin to Abu Dhabi, had to abort its journey mid-air after a critical drop in oil quantity was detected in Engine 1. The pilot subsequently shut down the engine as oil pressure levels reached dangerous lows, landing safely back in Cochin.

Approximately 50 minutes into the flight and cruising at 36,000 feet, the pilots noticed the deteriorating oil levels. They conducted a thorough FORDEC assessment before deciding to return, notifying Air Traffic Control in Mumbai. Standard safety protocols were strictly adhered to during the turn back, underscoring a disciplined response to the emergency.

Despite the high-risk nature of landing on a single engine, the crew executed the maneuver with precision. Passengers remained oblivious to the unfolding crisis in the cockpit. The episode highlights a recurring pattern of technical diversions among Indian carriers and adds pressure on aviation authorities to possibly intensify safety audits.

In light of this incident and a recent investigation into another Air India flight issue, there are growing calls for regulatory tightening. The US FAA’s upcoming International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) audit in November is seen as a crucial opportunity for India to refine its safety oversight protocols. Official responses from Air India Express and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are yet to be made public.