Chilling Murder in Guwahati: Woman's Severed Head Found in Fridge

A brutal murder of a 25-year-old woman, Riya Talukdar Goswami, has shocked Assam's Guwahati after her severed head was discovered in a refrigerator. Her husband, Ramanujan Goswami, confessed to the crime and surrendered. In a separate incident, Assam Police seized Rs 16 crore worth of Yaba tablets in a major drug bust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 12:03 IST
Chilling Murder in Guwahati: Woman's Severed Head Found in Fridge
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves across Guwahati, the severed head of a 25-year-old woman was discovered stashed inside a refrigerator in her Assam apartment. Authorities confirmed the victim, identified as Riya Talukdar Goswami, was brutally murdered, with her fingers also severed. Police have pegged her husband, Ramanujan Goswami, as the primary suspect after he confessed and surrendered to law enforcement.

Guwahati Police's ADCP (East), Anurag Sharma, confirmed that initial probes suggest the horrendous crime occurred approximately 48 hours before it was discovered. Married just six months ago, the couple shared the flat where Riya's body was found. Neighbors had raised alarm bells over a suspicious smell, leading to the gruesome discovery. A suspected murder weapon was retrieved from the scene, further affirming foul play.

Meanwhile, Assam Police made significant headway in a separate narcotics operation, seizing a staggering 80,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 16 crore in Cachar district. Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das revealed that the operation was executed based on solid intelligence, resulting in the arrest of 25-year-old Somsul Hussain Laskar. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the police's swift action in a creative social media post referencing a popular nursery rhyme.

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