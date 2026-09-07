Authorities Intensify Crackdown Post-Delhi Building Collapse; Hunt On for Owner

In a bid to locate Hariram, the elusive owner of the collapsed building in Delhi's Satya Niketan area, authorities have formed 10 specialized teams comprising local police and Special Staff units, led by Additional DCP-ranked officers. The collapse resulted in six deaths, prompting a citywide search involving raids in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, a Look Out Circular has been issued against Hariram, who is reportedly untraceable despite having a residence in Gurugram, Haryana.

The crisis has prompted Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to call for an urgent meeting alongside Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and senior officials from the Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Delhi Police. Major decisions are anticipated from this meeting aimed at addressing the aftermath of the collapse. Meanwhile, student accommodations have been evacuated amid fears of further structural failures, with colleges offering temporary shelter and support.

In response to the tragedy, the Delhi government has initiated steps to seal illegal five-storey buildings and conduct intensive inspections of nearby accommodations. The Chief Minister has visited the site to ensure safety measures and ongoing operations are in place, with assurances of stringent action against those responsible for negligence. Meanwhile, iron jacks have been installed to support structures near the collapse site, reflecting the administration's commitment to resident safety.