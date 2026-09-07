Tragic Building Collapse in Delhi: A Community in Mourning

In a devastating incident in Delhi, a building housing students collapsed, resulting in the loss of at least six lives and leaving several others injured. The tragedy struck the heart of India's capital, prompting an immediate and exhaustive search and rescue operation.

Rescue teams are working around the clock, sifting through the rubble in search of any survivors who might still be trapped beneath the debris. The chaotic scene has drawn both emergency services and concerned locals, who anxiously await news of their loved ones.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the structural failure. In the meantime, communities are rallying to support those affected by this disaster, highlighting the resilience and solidarity amidst sorrow in the face of such tragedies.