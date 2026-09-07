Punjab Cabinet Unveils Strategic Policies for 2026-27 Kharif Marketing Season

The Punjab Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has greenlit a trio of significant policies designed to ensure the efficient procurement, transportation, and handling of paddy during the 2026-27 Kharif Marketing Season. This includes the Punjab Custom Milling Policy, as well as the Foodgrains Transportation and Labour & Cartage Policies, securing the promise to acquire every grain produced by farmers.

In empowering administrative adaptability, Chief Minister Mann has been granted authority to make necessary amendments to these policies in response to emerging administrative needs during the procurement period. Furthermore, the Cabinet has sanctioned changes to the Punjab Public Service Commission (Group ‘A’) Service Regulations, 2012. This move facilitates promotions from Personal Assistant to Personal Secretary within the Commission.

In the healthcare sector, the Cabinet approved the revival of 33 positions at the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Chamkaur Sahib, including critical medical and support roles, alongside the creation of 138 new posts, with significant allocations at the Civil Surgeon’s Office in Malerkotla and the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Dhuri. Additionally, steps were taken to address prolonged vacancies by filling 80 Medical Officer (Dental) positions. These measures precede the 2027 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, with the Aam Aadmi Party aiming for a renewed mandate.