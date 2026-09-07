Faridabad's First Dedicated Parkinson's Clinic Enhances Neurological Care

Faridabad, Haryana – Fortis Escorts Faridabad has introduced the region's first dedicated Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders Clinic, significantly enhancing access to specialized neurological care in the area. The clinic's inauguration marked an important milestone for patients in Faridabad and nearby regions, underscoring the potential of advanced medical interventions to improve life quality.

The clinic was inaugurated by a 62-year-old woman who had received successful treatment for Parkinson’s disease. Her testimonial highlighted the importance of timely medical intervention, advanced treatment approaches, and structured rehabilitation for managing the condition. The facility will operate every Friday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, providing a comprehensive range of services for Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders.

According to Dr. Vinit Banga, Director and Head of Neurology at Fortis Escorts Hospital, the clinic addresses the increasing prevalence of Parkinson's disease, often misidentified as a natural part of aging. Dr. Neha Pandita emphasized that early diagnosis significantly enhances treatment efficacy, potentially transforming patient experiences. In addition to basic medical management, the clinic offers advanced services like Deep Brain Stimulation assessments, neurorehabilitation, and wellness programs.