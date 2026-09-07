Karnataka Politics Heat Up Amid Controversial BJP Padyatra

In the ongoing political tussle in Karnataka, KPCC President BK Hariprasad has launched a scathing attack on the opposition BJP, labeling its current padyatra as a 'paid initiative.' Hariprasad claims the march is ostensibly a strategic move by veteran BJP figure B.S. Yediyurappa to project his son, B.Y. Vijayendra, as the next leader of the party. According to Hariprasad, the lackluster participation signals a lack of consensus within the party regarding Vijayendra's leadership.

Contrary to Hariprasad's accusations, Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra has emphasized the importance of the padyatra, which started on September 1 from Lingasugur. Vijayendra maintains that the march has a resolute purpose, intended to address pressing issues such as the ongoing drought and a significant number of vacancies in the state, as well as to highlight the resignation of Congress leader Nagendra.

Further asserting the padyatra's influence, BJP leader CT Ravi has praised the public's response, claiming widespread support for the march. Ravi points to the focus on alleged corruption, particularly in the misuse of SC/ST grants, as central to the padyatra’s agenda. Fellow BJP leader B. Sriramulu echoed similar sentiments, calling for collective support of the padyatra's objectives, citing strong public backing and the march's role in advocating for several key concerns.