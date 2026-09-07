Building Bridges: North Korea and Russia's New Milestone

North Korea and Russia celebrated the opening of their first road bridge on Monday, as reported by Russia's TASS state news agency. The new structure spans the Tumen river, marking a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between the two nations. It stands near the existing 'Friendship Bridge,' a rail link commissioned in 1959 following the Korean War, adding to the already direct air and rail connections between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin emphasized that the new bridge is expected to boost development in various areas, including tourism, while also creating new jobs. 'I am convinced that the expansion of cross-border transport infrastructure will provide strong momentum for the further development of trade, economic, scientific, technological, and cultural cooperation,' Mishustin remarked during the opening ceremony via video link.

The bridge's construction, long discussed, began last April following an agreement during President Vladimir Putin's 2024 visit to North Korea. Ties between the two countries have strengthened further since the 2022 conflict in Ukraine, with North Korea sending troops to Russia's Kursk region to assist in repelling a Ukrainian incursion in 2024.