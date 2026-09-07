Philippines Eyes Stronger Defense Links Amid Regional Tensions

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro discusses the potential impact of U.S. military exercise reductions on regional security, highlighting China's opportunism. He emphasizes Manila's strong ties with the U.S. and growing partnerships worldwide, while considering implications of economic cooperation with China amidst sovereignty disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 13:03 IST
Philippines Eyes Stronger Defense Links Amid Regional Tensions
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Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro expressed concerns on Monday about China's possible opportunistic moves following the United States' decision to scale back military exercises with South Korea. Despite Washington's reassurances of unwavering commitments to the Philippines, Teodoro suggests China's potential perception of weakened U.S. resolve in the Indo-Pacific, especially given its history of exploiting strategic vacuums.

Teodoro highlighted Manila's efforts to strengthen defense alliances not only with the U.S. but also with other nations, including new agreements with Canada and New Zealand and negotiations with France and Britain. He further accused China of leveraging influence operations against legitimate democratic processes while Manila seeks robust countermeasures against espionage and foreign intervention.

The possibility of joint oil and gas exploration with China was met with skepticism due to enduring sovereignty disputes in the South China Sea. While noting the need for regional peace and indicating ongoing defense talks with South Korea, Teodoro disclosed that the Philippines is cautiously expanding its military capabilities, with a submarine acquisition program still under debate.

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