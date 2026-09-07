John Healey's Vision: Reviving Growth through Devolution

In his first major speech, Britain's finance minister John Healey outlined how Prime Minister Andy Burnham's decentralization initiative could drive growth by empowering city regions to craft industrial strategies. Faced with fiscal challenges and rising costs, Healey remains committed to fiscal discipline while advocating investments in northern England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 14:45 IST
John Healey's Vision: Reviving Growth through Devolution

In a pivotal address, Britain's finance minister, John Healey, detailed the government's vision to invigorate economic growth by decentralizing authority from central government. Speaking at a manufacturing site, Healey emphasized delegating powers to city regions to formulate local industrial strategies and draw in private investment. This initiative is seen as a cornerstone of Prime Minister Andy Burnham's broader plan to boost economic resilience.

Healey reaffirmed his dedication to fiscal responsibility, pledging a 25% reduction in regulatory costs by the 2029 elections. He highlighted that, amid fragile economic conditions, the UK recorded its fastest growth in the G7 during the first half of the year. However, looming challenges - such as inflationary pressures from the Iran conflict, shrinking fiscal space, and increased budgetary obligations - add complexity to his upcoming budget presentation.

Further underscoring his commitment, Healey announced £150 million in funding from the British Business Bank for enterprises in northern England. With political promises to uphold prior fiscal standards and address spending on social care and defense, Healey faces pressures to generate significant tax revenue in his forthcoming budget speech.

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