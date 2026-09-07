Harnessing AI: A Balanced Approach by UK Government

British finance minister John Healey emphasized the importance of not letting the opportunity of artificial intelligence pass the UK by, while also highlighting the need for regulatory oversight to manage its implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 14:47 IST
Harnessing AI: A Balanced Approach by UK Government

British finance minister John Healey made a decisive statement on Monday regarding the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in the UK. He assured that the government would not miss the opportunity presented by AI to boost the nation's progress.

Healey, however, was quick to assert the necessity of implementing oversight. He stressed that while the benefits of AI are vast, they must be harnessed with caution to ensure ethical standards and public safety are prioritized.

His statements reflect a balanced approach, seeking innovation while maintaining responsible governance. The minister's stance indicates a future where AI could thrive under careful guidance in the UK.

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