Finance Minister Urges Honest Spending Control

British finance minister John Healey emphasized the importance of honesty in controlling government spending. In his first major speech since his appointment, Healey outlined plans to balance the books and maintain a financial buffer amid uncertainties as he prepares for the October budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 14:32 IST
Finance Minister Urges Honest Spending Control

British finance minister John Healey stressed the importance of honesty in managing government expenditure on Monday. He indicated that his upcoming October budget would aim to achieve a balanced financial plan while retaining a buffer as a safeguard against uncertainty.

In his first comprehensive public address as finance minister, Healey underlined the necessity of staying true to values and controlling spending. His speech highlighted the government's commitment to fiscal responsibility.

Appointed in July, Healey's remarks set the tone for his fiscal policy, seeking to reassure the public and markets of prudence in economic management during turbulent times.

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