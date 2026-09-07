Sayaji Realty Unveils Exclusive Prabhavati Niwas in Vile Parle

Sayaji Realty has acquired Prabhavati Niwas on Park Road, Vile Parle East, for redevelopment. The project features a unique boutique residential complex with 15 spacious 3 BHK residences offering a villa-like experience. It's set to become a landmark in one of Mumbai's most sought-after neighborhoods, with a focus on privacy and luxury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 18:07 IST
Sayaji Realty Unveils Exclusive Prabhavati Niwas in Vile Parle
Sayaji Realty Acquires Prabhavati Niwas Redevelopment Project in Vile Parle. Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic move to enhance its luxury portfolio in Mumbai, Sayaji Realty has acquired the Prabhavati Niwas property on Park Road, Vile Parle East, for redevelopment. This ambitious project aims to create a distinctive boutique residential complex featuring 15 spacious 3 BHK homes, emphasizing a villa-like living experience.

Nestled in one of Vile Parle's prime residential zones, the development will consist of a single G+8-storey tower with just two residences per floor. Each home will range from approximately 1,066 to 1,326 square feet in carpet area, designed to offer an intimate residential setting prioritizing space and privacy.

According to Zuber Dhanani, Managing Director of Sayaji Realty, the project reflects the company's belief that modern luxury is increasingly about living space, privacy, and quality of life rather than sheer size. With features like 12.75-ft ceiling heights, spacious balconies, and large bedrooms, Prabhavati Niwas aims to deliver a feeling of openness and exclusivity.

The development will offer amenities such as a gym and landscaped areas to enhance its understated luxury. Its strategic location provides easy access to Mumbai's key areas, supported by a robust transportation network and close proximity to essential urban facilities.

Targeting established families and business communities with ties to the Vile Parle area, the project underscores Sayaji Realty's focus on redevelopment opportunities in established Mumbai neighborhoods. The company's redevelopment pipeline spans 32,000 sq. m of land, with a development potential of 20 lakh sq. ft.

Construction is slated to begin in September 2026, with sales launching in October 2026 and possession expected by June 2028. As Sayaji Realty strengthens its position in Mumbai's luxury real estate market, Prabhavati Niwas stands out as a symbol of sophisticated design and intimate living.

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