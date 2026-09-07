Huawei and Xiaomi Escalate Foldable Phone Battle, Outshining Competitors
Huawei and Xiaomi have launched groundbreaking foldable smartphones, targeting China's premium market ahead of Apple's upcoming product release. With advanced technology and competitive pricing, Huawei and Xiaomi aim to outpace rivals like Apple and Samsung. Huawei's Mate XT2 and Xiaomi's 18 Fold boast innovative designs and powerful processors, challenging industry norms.
Huawei and Xiaomi have introduced innovative foldable smartphones, intensifying competition in China's high-end handset market ahead of Apple's product release set for later this week. Huawei's Mate XT2 series, capable of transforming into a tablet screen, features the Kirin 9050 Pro chip and an enhanced hinge design. These devices emphasize privacy, with a cost starting at 19,999 yuan.
Meanwhile, Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 18 Fold, its highest-quality phone yet, leveraging a 'medium-fold solution' for multifunctionality. Touted to be lighter and loaded with an in-house processor, Xiaomi's phone outperforms Apple's latest models according to CEO Lei Jun. The pricing is set between 10,999 and 14,999 yuan.
Both brands are setting the stage for a competitive clash with Apple, who is anticipated to reveal new innovations in its foldable tech. Currently, Huawei leads China's smartphone market with a significant share and dominates the folding phone segment substantially.