Huawei and Xiaomi Escalate Foldable Phone Battle, Outshining Competitors

Huawei and Xiaomi have introduced innovative foldable smartphones, intensifying competition in China's high-end handset market ahead of Apple's product release set for later this week. Huawei's Mate XT2 series, capable of transforming into a tablet screen, features the Kirin 9050 Pro chip and an enhanced hinge design. These devices emphasize privacy, with a cost starting at 19,999 yuan.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 18 Fold, its highest-quality phone yet, leveraging a 'medium-fold solution' for multifunctionality. Touted to be lighter and loaded with an in-house processor, Xiaomi's phone outperforms Apple's latest models according to CEO Lei Jun. The pricing is set between 10,999 and 14,999 yuan.

Both brands are setting the stage for a competitive clash with Apple, who is anticipated to reveal new innovations in its foldable tech. Currently, Huawei leads China's smartphone market with a significant share and dominates the folding phone segment substantially.