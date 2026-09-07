Ukraine's Tax Reform Test: A Bid for IMF Backing

Ukraine is poised for a critical parliamentary vote next week on a tax bill targeting international parcels, a key step for obtaining International Monetary Fund (IMF) backing. The bill, which aims to impose a value-added tax on parcels valued under €150, remains controversial among lawmakers.

The outcome of this vote is essential as Ukraine grapples with a budget deficit exceeding $32 billion amid its continuing conflict with Russia. Reforms demanded by key lenders, including the IMF, are vital for securing the funds Ukraine needs to maintain its economy and support social expenditures.

Lawmaker Danylo Hetmantsev confirmed the government's intention to resubmit the bill after previous resistance in parliament. Both the IMF and Ukrainian officials emphasize the urgency of passing this legislation to ensure international support and budget stability.