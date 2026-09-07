Manoj Jewellers Limited Launches Rs. 1,797 Lakh Rights Issue for Strategic Growth

In a significant market move, Chennai-based Manoj Jewellers Limited has declared a rights issue amounting to Rs. 1,797.13 lakh. This initiative marks a strategic effort by the well-regarded jewelry firm to expand its business operations and meet ongoing working capital demands. The rights issue is a promising opportunity for existing shareholders, as it is being offered in a 1:1 ratio, permitting investors to acquire one new share for each share they hold.

Renowned for its extensive jewelry offerings, ranging from gold and diamond pieces to silver ornaments, Manoj Jewellers has consistently been a formidable player in the Tamil Nadu market. Its recent performance has shown remarkable growth, with revenue nearly doubling in the financial year 2025-26. This substantial success is largely attributed to the guidance of key figures such as Managing Director Manoj Kumar and CFO Sunil Shantilal, who both bring over 18 years of industry experience.

The funds garnered from the rights issue are earmarked primarily for everyday business operations and working capital requirements, with a substantial portion allocated for corporate purposes. The promoters have expressed commitment by pledging to subscribe to 17 percent of their entitlements and, if necessary, address any undersubscription. The investment climate is buoyed by robust oversight from CARE Ratings, reinforcing investor confidence in the company's path towards sustained growth.