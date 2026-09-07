Agentic Commerce: The Future Frontier for Fintech Investment

Agentic commerce is set to be a major investment opportunity for fintech in the latter half of 2026, as a new KPMG report outlines. This emerging trend involves the use of AI agents to shop and execute transactions on behalf of individuals and companies, creating a burgeoning demand for enhanced financial and security solutions.

The KPMG study underlines a projected surge in investments aimed at securing these transactions against potential threats. Areas like cybersecurity and digital identity management are expected to attract significant funding as agentic commerce expands its footprint in the financial landscape.

As AI agents increasingly manage transactions, the need for robust payment networks and cybersecurity measures grows. KPMG predicts that fintech firms specializing in secure payment infrastructures, identity verification services, and cybersecurity defenses will benefit from this shift and likely see increased investor interest.