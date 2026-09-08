Riyansh Multitrade Celebrates Milestone Anniversary with Grand Event in Delhi

On September 7, 2026, Riyansh Multitrade Pvt. Ltd., a prominent player in India's direct selling industry, celebrated its seventh anniversary with a grand event at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. The company, headquartered in Sangamner, Maharashtra, attracted thousands of direct sellers from various states.

Chairman and Managing Director Madhukar Jadhav reiterated the company's dedication to expansion and innovation, focusing on wellness and sustainable agriculture. High-profile attendees included Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav and Sanjay Malpani of the Malpani Group, who joined in the celebratory proceedings.

With a robust network exceeding three million direct sellers nationwide, Riyansh Multitrade aims to foster entrepreneurship in rural and semi-urban areas. The company plans to increase its product offerings and support chemical-free farming. Madhukar Jadhav highlighted the importance of providing self-employment opportunities and promoting health-centric lifestyles as central to the company's growth strategy.