Riyansh Multitrade Celebrates Milestone Anniversary with Grand Event in Delhi

Riyansh Multitrade Pvt. Ltd., a leading direct selling company from Maharashtra, marked its seventh anniversary with a major celebration at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium. The event, attended by thousands of direct sellers and notable guests, emphasized the company's commitment to expansion, wellness, and entrepreneurship-driven opportunities across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 14:53 IST
Riyansh Multitrade Celebrates Milestone Anniversary with Grand Event in Delhi
Focus on Wellness, Chemical-Free Farming and Entrepreneurship. Image Credit: ANI

On September 7, 2026, Riyansh Multitrade Pvt. Ltd., a prominent player in India's direct selling industry, celebrated its seventh anniversary with a grand event at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. The company, headquartered in Sangamner, Maharashtra, attracted thousands of direct sellers from various states.

Chairman and Managing Director Madhukar Jadhav reiterated the company's dedication to expansion and innovation, focusing on wellness and sustainable agriculture. High-profile attendees included Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav and Sanjay Malpani of the Malpani Group, who joined in the celebratory proceedings.

With a robust network exceeding three million direct sellers nationwide, Riyansh Multitrade aims to foster entrepreneurship in rural and semi-urban areas. The company plans to increase its product offerings and support chemical-free farming. Madhukar Jadhav highlighted the importance of providing self-employment opportunities and promoting health-centric lifestyles as central to the company's growth strategy.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026