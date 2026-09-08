Decent Ideas but No Breakthrough: U.S. Peace Negotiators in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

U.S. peace negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner presented potential solutions to Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and Russia's President Putin, but failed to secure a breakthrough in the ongoing conflict. Upcoming discussions include U.S. defense support and potential trilateral talks, with Ukraine open to compromise and prisoner of war exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 15:34 IST
Decent Ideas but No Breakthrough: U.S. Peace Negotiators in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

U.S. peace negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner proposed several 'decent ideas' to end the ongoing conflict with Russia, according to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The negotiators visited both Russia and Ukraine, engaging in extensive talks with Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite the effort, the meetings did not result in a definitive resolution to the war, now stretching into its fifth year. Zelenskiy, speaking with reporters via WhatsApp, announced plans to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in September to discuss an air defense support package for winter.

While Zelenskiy acknowledged the potential in Kushner's peace proposals, specific details remain undisclosed as the U.S. and Ukrainian parties prioritize groundwork. Talks stagnate over issues like the territory in eastern Donbas, although efforts to reignite diplomacy continue, with potential trilateral meetings looming, possibly focusing on grain shipments and energy.

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