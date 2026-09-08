Audacious Heist: Renoir Masterpieces Stolen in Cagnes-sur-Mer

In a daring robbery at the Renoir Museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer on the French Riviera, thieves made off with four valuable paintings before being interrupted by quick-responding police. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning, as authorities, alerted by the museum's alarm system, pursued the culprits.

Mayor Bryan Masson revealed that the thieves gained entry through a hole in the garden fence, seizing four artworks. Police intervention resulted in the recovery of two paintings, but the other two remain missing. The heist is part of an increasing trend of high-profile art thefts across Europe, according to Europol.

The Renoir Museum, a significant cultural asset to Cagnes-sur-Mer, was established in the late artist's former residence. It houses 13 paintings, along with numerous sculptures and photographs by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. This latest theft adds to concerns over security in French museums already targeted by opportunistic criminals.