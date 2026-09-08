Inside 'The Revolutionaries': Nikkhil Advani's Vision for India's Untold History

Nikkhil Advani, a seasoned filmmaker with 34 years in the industry, is set to unveil 'The Revolutionaries', an ambitious series that highlights an often-overlooked period in India's fight for independence. Advani believes his extensive experience has earned him the confidence to approach actors with challenging roles.

'The Revolutionaries' focuses on figures like Rash Behari Bose, Sachindranath Sanyal, Pratibha Lahiri, and Bagha Jatin, who played pivotal roles in the freedom movement. Advani, known for his historical storytelling in projects like 'Airlift' and 'Mumbai Diaries', relishes the opportunity to bring these intriguing stories to the screen.

The series stars young talents like Bhuvan Bam and Rohit Saraf, and its meticulous preparation involved extensive workshops and physical transformations. With its premiere set for September 11, 2026, on Prime Video, the show promises to engage audiences with its blend of factual storytelling and entertainment.