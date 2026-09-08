Revamping Delhi: New Master Plan Aims to Revitalize Aging Structures

In a significant move to address the challenges posed by Delhi's aging infrastructure, the proposed Master Plan aims to make redevelopment financially viable by offering a higher Floor Area Ratio (FAR). This measure is expected to facilitate the demolition and rebuilding of old structures, thus enhancing urban safety and meeting the growing demands of housing.

D Thara, Secretary of the Department of Capital Development under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, highlighted the redevelopment potentials during the National Conference on Real Estate. She emphasized that the additional FAR will grant property owners the financial leeway needed for demolition and construction endeavors, thus incentivizing urban renewal.

The Master Plan further underscores the need for high-density living along Metro corridors to drive economic activity and reduce dependency on cars. Thara also advocated for 'sponge cities' as a solution to manage urban water efficiently and called upon developers to adopt construction practices that facilitate rainwater absorption. With a platform for land pooling initiatives, the plan aims to foster trust among landowners, ensuring collaboration and streamlined urban development.