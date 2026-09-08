Middle East Tensions Surge as Inflation Data Looms Over Markets

U.S. stock futures took a hit on Tuesday as escalating conflicts in the Middle East drove oil prices to their highest point since late July, casting a shadow over the markets ahead of critical inflation figures later this week. The market has been experiencing volatility, with investors grappling with possible interest rate hikes following remarks from Federal Reserve officials and strong employment data.

As the Labor Day holiday-shortened week progresses, all eyes are on the upcoming Consumer Price Index report set for release on Friday, followed by the Producer Price Index on Thursday. Inflation data is crucial for the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook, especially given Chair Kevin Warsh's priority on curbing inflation.

The ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, now in its seventh month, has further contributed to market instability, with renewed tensions as Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia and Israeli action in Lebanon heighten geopolitical risks. Brent crude futures climbed to $98.66 a barrel, underscoring the energy sector's significant risk premium amidst these uncertainties. While some energy stocks rose, the broader equity market struggled with high U.S. Treasury yields dampening investor appetite.