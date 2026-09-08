India's Capital Market Revolution: First Tokenized Corporate Bond Issuance

REC reaches a historic milestone in India's capital markets by launching the country's first tokenized corporate bond under SEBI's sandbox framework. The oversubscribed issue, enhancing market efficiency and transparency, signifies a major step forward for India's debt markets, paving the way for future innovations in financial infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 16:47 IST
India's Capital Market Revolution: First Tokenized Corporate Bond Issuance
Representative Image (Photo/@RECLindia). Image Credit: ANI

REC, a prominent Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, has marked a historic achievement in India's capital markets with the issuance of the nation's first tokenized corporate bonds. This inaugural pilot issue, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) regulatory sandbox framework, exemplifies innovative market practices. The pilot, valued at ₹500 Crore, including a ₹100 Crore base issue and a ₹400 Crore green shoe option, was conducted through the EBP platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, receiving substantial investor enthusiasm by reaching a book build of ₹796 Crore, oversubscribed nearly eight times.

SEBI, in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India and Market Infrastructure Institutions such as NPCI and stock exchanges, showcased a future-oriented vision, enabling faster settlement and same-day bond listing on NSE and BSE Limited. Rajesh Kumar, Director (Finance) at REC, applauded SEBI's role in market reform through technology-driven progress and regulatory streamlining, significantly enhancing India's financial markets' efficiency and resilience.

This issuance represents a significant advancement in India's capital market, playing a pioneering role in the Demat 2.0 initiative with tokenization of corporate bonds. The integration of digital infrastructure and distributed ledger technology, along with CBDC-enabled settlement, while preserving investor protections, sets the stage for the evolution of the nation's financial landscape, maintaining statutory and compliance standards seamlessly.

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