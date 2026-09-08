Swiss Banking Scandal: The Legacy of Pierre Mirabaud

Pierre Mirabaud, a former partner at the Swiss private bank Mirabaud & Cie, has admitted to making illicit payments totaling tens of millions, resulting in a suspended two-year sentence, according to Swiss state broadcaster SRF. He was once at the helm of Switzerland's banking lobby.

The Swiss federal prosecutors revealed that between 2000 and 2012, Mirabaud facilitated hundreds of payments amounting to a staggering 82.3 million Swiss francs to a deceased Kuwaiti official in exchange for lucrative business for the bank. The total value of the business brought in was $595.2 million.

The court proceedings, held at Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, were brief, with Mirabaud acknowledging his role in the corruption and money laundering activities. Amidst the case outcomes, Swiss financial regulator FINMA took action against the bank's prior unlawful financial practices, confiscating profits.