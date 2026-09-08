SDLG India Gears Up for a Commanding Showcase at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026

SDLG India is preparing to unveil its advanced range of construction machinery, including electric wheel loaders and motor graders, at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026. With a focus on electrification and high performance, SDLG aims to address the growing infrastructure needs of the Indian market and fortify its presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 17:03 IST
SDLG India Gears Up for a Commanding Showcase at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026
SDLG India’s next-generation construction equipment range, engineered for power, performance, reliability and sustainable infrastructure development. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move for the construction machinery sector, SDLG India is set to make a commanding appearance at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026. From September 15-18, attendees at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida can witness the company showcasing its innovative range of construction equipment.

Located at Hall H16 - Booth B31, SDLG India will present its cutting-edge lineup that includes electric wheel loaders, motor graders, and dozers. This participation underscores SDLG's commitment to advancing technology in response to rising demands for productivity and sustainability in the construction industry.

Driving SDLG's strategy in India is a focus on 'Efficiency First, Leading Technology'. With over 15 years in the country, the company continues to bolster its market position by expanding its dealer network and delivering machines that provide high productivity and reliability. SDLG's participation in bauma CONEXPO reflects its belief in India's pivotal role in its global strategy.

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