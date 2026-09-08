SET's Global Leap: New DRs to Elevate Thai Investors' Reach

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announced on Tuesday its plan to introduce 28 new depositary receipts. This initiative will allow local investors to engage with stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from major markets in Asia, the United States, and Europe.

The move comes as part of the bourse's strategy to enhance its offerings and provide Thai investors with broader and easier access to global blue-chip stocks. By doing so, the SET aims to stay competitive with its Asian peers and meet the growing demand for international investment opportunities in the local market.

This development signifies the SET's commitment to advancing the capabilities of the Thai stock market and responding to investor interest in diversifying their investment portfolios beyond domestic options.