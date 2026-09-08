Britain Condemns Serbia Involvement in Mladic Funeral

The United Kingdom took diplomatic action on Tuesday by summoning Serbia's charge d'affaires. The move was a direct response to the involvement of Serbian state and military officials in the funeral of Ratko Mladic, a figure convicted for war crimes.

The UK's foreign office issued a statement emphasizing that any form of glorification of Ratko Mladic, a Bosnian Serb wartime commander, poses a threat to reconciliation efforts and regional stability within the Western Balkans.

The message underscores the UK's stance on maintaining peace and denounces actions that could exacerbate tensions in an already volatile area.