Rahul Gandhi Ramps Up Engagement in Rae Bareli with Two-Day Visit

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi embarked on a two-day visit to Rae Bareli, marking a significant initiative to reinforce his engagement with local issues and stakeholders. During his time in the constituency, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha will meet Congress party workers and interact with various community delegations.

Gandhi is expected to engage with Sarafa traders and preside over a session of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA). Furthermore, he plans to assess development projects and address concerns in flood-affected regions within his constituency.

This visit underscores Gandhi's ongoing commitment to critiquing governance, public accountability, and safety regulations. It follows his recent criticisms regarding the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi and broader electoral oversight issues. The visit serves as a platform for Gandhi to challenge the BJP-led administration and address the concerns of Rae Bareli constituents.