Urgent Call for Financial Support: Bridging Ukraine's Defense Budget Gap

Ukrainian Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara has issued a pressing appeal to Kyiv's allies, urging them to expedite financial support to bridge Ukraine's $27 billion defense budget gap. Khmara emphasized that financial decisions must be made by November to successfully implement defense strategies.

Speaking through a translator at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, Khmara highlighted the urgent need for resources, asserting that plans are only as effective as the funds available to back them. The call to action reflects the pressing economic challenges faced by Ukraine amid ongoing conflicts.

The appeal underscores the critical financial assistance required from international partners to ensure Ukraine can maintain its defense capabilities and secure territorial integrity during these turbulent times.