Yen's Surge and Oil Dynamics Shake Global Markets

The yen surged to seven-month highs amid increasing oil prices and Middle East conflicts. This affected the dollar amidst anticipation of central bank meetings. As the global market reacts, the Japanese currency's rise pressures Bank of Japan to possibly raise rates while the U.S. strategizes market interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:02 IST
Yen's Surge and Oil Dynamics Shake Global Markets
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The Japanese yen soared to a seven-month high on Wednesday as traders faced skyrocketing oil prices surpassing $100 per barrel amid escalating Middle East tensions. Strikes by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Saudi Arabian cities entangled a U.S. ally in conflict, while American forces targeted Iranian oil tankers.

Brent crude futures climbed 2.3% above $100, casting uncertainty over global markets ahead of U.S. inflation data due on Friday, setting the stage for central bank meetings in the U.S. and Japan. The dollar's moderate fall is partly due to the yen's rapid strengthening recently and central bank meetings anticipation.

Focus is on the yen's rise, driven by expectations of Bank of Japan's policy tightening. Traders predict a 25 basis point rate hike as BOJ meets, while U.S. interventions aim to bolster the yen further, signaling international financial strategy shifts.

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