Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Kabir Maharjan survived nine days trapped in darkness and water after a glacier-induced flood hit Nepal. Rescued from an air-filled tunnel, his miraculous survival offers hope amid the tragedy that claimed more than 1,300 lives. The extensive rescue operation is a testament to human resilience amidst nature's wrath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 06:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 06:00 IST
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Kabir Maharjan, trapped for nine days in a tunnel during Nepal's worst flood disaster in decades, has become a symbol of hope after a miraculous rescue. His ordeal, marked by drifting in and out of consciousness in complete darkness and sipping muddy water for survival, highlights the tragedy that struck the Trishuli valley.

The disaster began on August 26 when a glacier collapsed, unleashing devastating floods that buried hydropower workers and claimed over 1,300 lives. Maharjan and his colleague Sanjay Sah survived in an air-filled chamber, fueling efforts to find 121 more believed to be trapped. The rescue story unfolds through exclusive interviews and assessments.

The operation encountered numerous challenges, with heavy rain complicating excavation efforts. Yet, a determined team, utilizing innovative techniques, managed to reach Maharjan and Sah, leading to a poignant reunion with their families. This testament of resilience and survival amidst nature's fury offers a glimmer of hope and demonstrates human tenacity.

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