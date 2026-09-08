Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Ukraine is witnessing significant political shifts following the resignation of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who stepped down citing political reasons. His announcement adds to the ongoing turnover in the country's leadership amidst the protracted conflict with Russia.

Kravchenko expressed his desire not to let his position become a tool of political confrontation. He has asked President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Verkhovna Rada to accept his resignation. The Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies, NABU and SAPO, recently exposed a criminal network tied to fraudulent call centres, allegedly involving officials from the Prosecutor General's Office.

Recent political reshuffles also saw Sergii Koretskyi endorsed as the new prime minister after Yulia Svyrydenko's resignation amidst corruption scandals. In addition, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov was replaced due to strategic disagreements. These movements highlight unsettled times within Ukraine's ruling elite as the country continues its defense against Russia's invasion.