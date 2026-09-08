Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Elena Rybakina defeated Naomi Osaka in straight sets to advance to the quarter-finals at the U.S. Open, putting her within reach of becoming world number one. With victories at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, Rybakina now faces Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, eyeing this achievement as a primary goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 05:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 05:42 IST
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One
Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina has taken another critical step in her quest for a third Grand Slam title, defeating former U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka 6-1, 6-4 on Monday. This win propels her to the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows, bringing her closer to achieving world number one status, a career milestone.

Following her impressive performance, Rybakina expressed her ambition to clinch the top spot. She remains focused on her strategy, emphasizing the importance of every match. Known for her powerful serve, Rybakina executed meticulously against Osaka, whose early resistance was thwarted by Rybakina's aggressive playstyle.

Rybakina, who previously claimed titles at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, now prepares to face Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen. The matchup promises to be challenging, as Zheng navigated to the quarter-finals after overcoming significant deficits in previous matches against top competitors.

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