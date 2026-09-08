Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

SMEs are vital to employment and economic activity across Asia, yet lenders often view them as expensive and risky customers. In Bangladesh, small businesses have long faced a financing problem rooted not only in scarce credit, but in how banks assess risk. Limited collateral, thin credit histories and the high cost of evaluating relatively small loans have kept many viable firms outside conventional lending channels.

The study "Investigating the Impact of Fintech Adoption on SME Financing: A Study from an Emerging Market," published in the International Journal of Financial Studies by Sadia Noor Khan, Rina Akter Supti and Khondokar Jilhajj, examines whether digital banking is beginning to change that equation. Using bank-level data from 30 commercial banks between 2013 and 2023, the researchers find that several forms of fintech adoption are associated with higher SME financing. Digitalized branches, ATMs, online banking, mobile banking and agent banking all register significant relationships in the preferred fixed-effects model, although the statistical strength varies substantially across channels.

A tougher endogeneity test makes the story more selective. Once the researchers use a GMM specification incorporating past SME financing, digitalized branches and mobile banking remain statistically significant, while the evidence for ATMs, online banking and agent banking weakens. The larger insight is therefore not that every digital service automatically increases lending, but that fintech can alter the information, transaction and distribution costs that have historically made SMEs difficult borrowers for banks to serve.

The SME finance bottleneck is also an information bottleneck

Smaller firms generally possess fewer assets to pledge as collateral, less-established financial records and more volatile income streams. Banks, meanwhile, incur screening and monitoring costs that can be disproportionately large relative to the size of SME loans. Fintech can attack several of those constraints simultaneously. Digital transactions create records, online processes reduce paperwork and physical distance, and mobile platforms give banks access to more frequent information about payments and cash flows. Better information does not eliminate credit risk, but it can make previously opaque businesses easier to assess.

The study's fixed-effects results support this broader relationship. Digitalized branches and online banking display particularly strong statistical associations with SME financing, while ATMs, mobile banking and agent banking also show positive relationships at weaker significance levels. The model attributes 47.4% of the variation in SME financing to the included explanatory variables.

Access and information are not interchangeable, and the difference between them is critical. A banking app may make a loan application easier, but the deeper structural change occurs when digital activity leaves a financial trail that lenders can use to evaluate a firm's ability to repay. For emerging markets with large populations of thin-file businesses, this shift could prove more consequential than simply moving branch services onto a phone.

Mobile banking and digital branches survive the tougher test

The study's GMM estimates sharpen the key finding. Previous-year SME financing has a strong positive association with current lending, indicating substantial persistence in banks' SME credit activity. Digitalized branches and mobile banking remain positively associated with SME financing at the 10% significance level, while the other fintech indicators no longer reach conventional significance.

The broader fixed-effects results could otherwise encourage an overly simple conclusion that every additional digital channel expands SME credit. The GMM evidence instead suggests that some channels may be more closely connected to lending outcomes than others once the persistence of SME finance and potential endogeneity are addressed.

Digitalized branches can reduce processing costs while allowing established banks to serve businesses more efficiently. Mobile banking may be even more strategically important because it combines accessibility with transaction information, potentially giving lenders a continuous view of business activity rather than forcing them to depend entirely on collateral or formal credit histories.

Bangladesh's experience points toward a more mature conception of financial inclusion. The objective is not merely to provide digital access to banking; it is to build financial infrastructure that helps lenders identify creditworthy firms that conventional systems overlook.

Such a shift has relevance far beyond Bangladesh. Across developing economies, millions of micro and small businesses operate with limited formal documentation but increasingly generate digital footprints through payments, transfers and mobile transactions. Turning those data into responsible lending decisions could expand productive credit without requiring every borrower to resemble a traditional corporate customer.

Digital credit can expand access and expand risk

The same infrastructure that makes small businesses easier to finance also creates new vulnerabilities. The study highlights cybersecurity threats, data leakage, operational risks and algorithmic challenges associated with online, mobile and agent banking. Banks processing growing volumes of digital transactions require stronger authentication, encryption, access controls and monitoring systems.

SMEs are particularly exposed because they often lack specialist IT staff, sophisticated security systems or the financial reserves needed to absorb a serious cyber incident. Expanding digital finance without parallel investment in cyber resilience could therefore shift the nature of exclusion rather than eliminate it: firms may gain access to credit while becoming more vulnerable to fraud, data theft or operational disruption.

Data governance presents an equally important challenge. The study discusses the potential of transaction histories and machine-learning systems to reduce information asymmetry, but the underlying bank data do not directly capture internal credit-scoring algorithms, data-governance frameworks or the quality of structured and unstructured information used in lending decisions.

Policy needs to move beyond counting digital accounts, apps or banking outlets. Regulators will increasingly need to ask how borrower data are collected, whether credit models are explainable, how errors can be challenged and whether digitally excluded firms are being disadvantaged by systems built around data they do not generate.

The development opportunity remains substantial. Secure digital identity, interoperable payments, reliable transaction records and responsible data-driven underwriting could reduce the information costs associated with small-business lending. Poorly governed versions of the same technologies could amplify privacy, fraud and discrimination risks.

Fintech can narrow the financing gap, but technology is only one part of the solution

The study provides useful evidence because it examines fintech from the lender side rather than focusing solely on whether SMEs use digital tools. Its 11-year panel covers 30 banks and applies several econometric approaches, including robustness checks separating state-owned and private institutions and a GMM specification designed to address potential endogeneity.

Important limitations remain. The analysis excludes foreign commercial banks as well as cottage and microenterprises. It also omits potentially influential factors including bank size, non-performing loans, banking competition, inflation, interest rates and unemployment. Online, mobile and agent banking are represented mainly as availability indicators, meaning the data do not reveal how intensively firms use the services or how sophisticated those services actually are.

National data limitations are equally revealing. Bangladesh does not have comprehensive public statistics showing how many SMEs actually obtain finance through digital channels, making it difficult to distinguish digital infrastructure from genuine digital credit penetration. The researchers call for more granular bank- and survey-level data, as well as measures of cybersecurity maturity, data governance and algorithmic transparency.

Nevertheless, the broader implications of the study are difficult to overlook. Fintech appears capable of lowering some of the transaction and information barriers that have long constrained SME finance, but the strongest evidence points toward specific mechanisms rather than a blanket digital effect.

The policy challenge is to build an ecosystem in which better digital information translates into better credit decisions. Banks need skilled staff and secure systems; regulators need stronger data and cybersecurity frameworks; governments and development institutions need interoperable digital infrastructure; and SMEs need the capabilities to participate safely.

Bangladesh's experience suggests that the next stage of fintech-led financial inclusion will not be won by adding more channels alone. The real test is whether digital banking can turn previously invisible business activity into credible financial information and then convert that information into productive, affordable and responsible credit.