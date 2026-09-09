Slovakia Expands Fleet: Additional F-16 Fighter Jets Ordered

In a strategic move, the Slovak government has sanctioned the purchase of four more F-16 fighter jets, reportedly at a cost of 390 million euros, as reported by Slovak and Czech media on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Robert Fico had initially announced the country's intent in February, highlighting an interest in acquiring more F-16s from the United States. This order comes in addition to the 14 jets previously secured.

The newly approved aircraft are projected to be delivered by 2030, reflecting Slovakia's ongoing commitment to bolstering its defense capabilities, according to media sources.