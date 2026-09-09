Slovakia Expands Fleet: Additional F-16 Fighter Jets Ordered

The Slovak government has approved a plan to purchase four additional F-16 fighter jets, costing an estimated 390 million euros. Prime Minister Robert Fico announced the interest in February, noting the additional aircraft will complement the 14 previously ordered, with delivery expected by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 15:06 IST
Slovakia Expands Fleet: Additional F-16 Fighter Jets Ordered
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In a strategic move, the Slovak government has sanctioned the purchase of four more F-16 fighter jets, reportedly at a cost of 390 million euros, as reported by Slovak and Czech media on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Robert Fico had initially announced the country's intent in February, highlighting an interest in acquiring more F-16s from the United States. This order comes in addition to the 14 jets previously secured.

The newly approved aircraft are projected to be delivered by 2030, reflecting Slovakia's ongoing commitment to bolstering its defense capabilities, according to media sources.

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