Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia has reopened Jakarta and four other airports after temporary closures due to volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau, confirmed by Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 05:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 05:33 IST
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions
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Indonesia has resumed operations at its main Jakarta airport along with four others, following temporary closures due to volcanic ash from the erupting Mount Anak Krakatau.

Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi announced the reopening in a statement issued on Tuesday, emphasizing ongoing monitoring of volcanic activity.

The closures had caused significant disruption, highlighting the challenges faced by authorities during natural events in this geologically active region.

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