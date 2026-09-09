CDSCO Advances Towards Risk-Based Regulatory Reforms for India's Pharma Sector

In a significant dialogue at iPHEX 2026, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) unveiled plans to implement a smarter, risk-based regulatory framework aimed at optimizing pharmaceutical processes without compromising quality. Dr. Ranga Chandrashekhar, Joint Drug Controller, highlighted efforts to transition certain approvals to prior intimation, reducing processing times and bolstering efficiency.

Highlighting the role of technology, CDSCO is leveraging digital solutions to streamline oversight and enhance regulatory response. The Jan Vishwas framework, as discussed by Dr. Chandrashekhar, is set to tailor regulatory actions according to the severity of lapses, introducing monetary penalties as an alternative to criminal proceedings for minor infractions.

Brijendra Chowdhary from the Central Bureau of Narcotics emphasized maintaining stringent regulations against drug trafficking while facilitating legitimate pharmaceutical operations. Industry leaders, including Dr. Amit Talwar and Meera Vanjari, echoed the call for proportional and clear regulations to ensure strong compliance without stifling business innovation.