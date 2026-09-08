The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

Global epidemic patterns have changed in an unsettling way: large infectious disease outbreaks have become less frequent, but their death toll has not fallen accordingly. Researchers İsmail Borazan, Hamdi Haluk Çalı and Burak Katipoğlu of Ankara Etlik City Hospital in Türkiye examine this mismatch in "Fewer Epidemics, No Fewer Deaths: Global Trends in Epidemic Frequency and Mortality, 2000–2025—Evidence from the Emergency Events Database (EM-DAT)", published in Emergency Care and Medicine.

Using 25 years of global epidemic records, the researchers analyzed 893 events across 131 countries, associated with 125,262 recorded deaths and more than 12.7 million affected people. Their analysis points to an uncomfortable conclusion for global health policy: progress in preventing or containing outbreaks does not automatically translate into better survival once an epidemic is underway.

Epidemic preparedness is frequently measured through surveillance, detection and containment capacity. The evidence here suggests those measures capture only part of the challenge. What happens after an outbreak is detected, whether patients reach treatment, whether diagnostics are available, whether vaccines can be deployed and whether emergency services can absorb a surge, may be just as decisive.

Outbreak counts are falling, but survival is not keeping pace

The decline in recorded epidemic frequency is substantial. Average annual event counts fell from 55.9 during 2000–2009 to 25.5 during 2010–2019 and then to 13.2 during 2020–2025, with the statistical analysis indicating a strong downward trend of roughly 2.1 events per year. Importantly, most of that decline occurred before the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning it cannot simply be explained by the reporting disruption of 2020 and 2021.

Mortality, however, followed a different trajectory. Neither annual deaths nor the annual crude mortality ratio declined at a statistically significant rate, and the magnitude of their downward movement was far smaller than the reduction in epidemic frequency. The authors are careful not to claim mortality was completely static; rather, the data do not support a decline comparable with the dramatic fall in outbreak counts.

The divergence is strategically important. A health system may become better at identifying outbreaks early, interrupting transmission or preventing events from reaching disaster scale while still failing people who become severely ill. Preparedness can therefore improve on paper while leaving a persistent survival deficit at the bedside.

The outcome is that epidemic performance needs two scorecards. One should measure whether outbreaks are prevented, detected and contained. The other should measure how effectively health systems convert diagnosis into survival through timely treatment, referral, vaccination and emergency care.

Africa carries the heaviest burden, but geography is not destiny

The geographical imbalance is striking. Africa accounted for 615 of the 893 recorded events and 100,402 deaths, 80.2% of all mortality captured in the dataset, while also recording the highest median deaths per event. Yet the study complicates any simple interpretation that geography itself determines epidemic lethality. Regional location explained only a small share of the variation in deaths per event, while differences within regions were much larger. That shifts attention toward health-system capacity, pathogen profile, infrastructure, conflict exposure and the speed at which effective care becomes available.

Country comparisons make the point more forcefully. Uganda, Kenya and Sudan each recorded 27 epidemic events, but their crude mortality ratios were 0.42%, 0.08% and 3.44% respectively. Similar outbreak frequency therefore produced radically different human consequences.

The researchers interpret those differences as consistent with the importance of detection, isolation, supportive treatment and referral capacity. Uganda's accumulated experience responding to viral haemorrhagic fevers, for example, is discussed as one plausible reason why its mortality burden differed so sharply from Sudan's despite identical event counts. The wider lesson is that epidemics do not arrive in institutional vacuums: the same pathogen threat can produce very different outcomes depending on what health systems are capable of doing next.

For developing countries, this has direct implications for how preparedness finance is allocated. Laboratories and surveillance networks are essential, but so are functioning emergency departments, referral systems, health workers, oxygen, medicines, isolation capacity and transport. If those downstream capacities remain weak, earlier detection may identify danger without sufficiently changing its outcome.

Cholera exposes the limits of preparedness

Cholera was the most frequently recorded epidemic disease, accounting for 292 events and more than 50,000 deaths. Ebola occurred far less often but registered the highest crude mortality ratio at 42.71%, followed by Japanese encephalitis and Rift Valley fever among the pathogens with the highest ratios.

Ebola demonstrates the consequences of a highly lethal pathogen interacting with fragile systems, while cholera highlights deaths that should be far more preventable because effective treatment and prevention tools are already well established. The persistence of cholera mortality therefore reflects more than microbiology; it exposes deficits in safe water, sanitation, treatment access and public infrastructure, making cholera an especially revealing development indicator. Where repeated outbreaks persist, the problem is not simply insufficient epidemic surveillance but inadequate progress on basic services that determine exposure long before a patient reaches a clinic. In this sense, epidemic mortality links directly to broader development priorities including water security, urban services, health access and resilient infrastructure.

The same logic applies to vaccine-preventable threats. Meningococcal disease and meningitis recorded high crude mortality ratios despite the availability of vaccines, pointing toward gaps in routine immunization and the ability to deploy vaccines rapidly in high-risk settings.

The policy challenge is pathogen-specific rather than generic. Cholera calls for WASH investment and rapid rehydration capacity; meningococcal disease requires vaccination and early antibiotic treatment; viral haemorrhagic fevers demand isolation, diagnostics and high-quality supportive care. Treating every epidemic as primarily a surveillance problem risks underinvesting in the systems that actually determine survival.

The next test of epidemic readiness is deaths averted

The study argues for a broader definition of preparedness. Once an outbreak begins, emergency care capacity, including triage, fluid resuscitation, isolation and management of organ failure, becomes central to outcomes, while decentralized diagnostics can shorten dangerous delays between presentation and confirmation. Protocols that permit timely empiric treatment can also prevent diagnostic bottlenecks from becoming fatal ones.

For governments and development partners, this means preparedness spending should be evaluated against deaths prevented, not only outbreaks contained. Investment in health facilities, laboratories, emergency referral systems, water infrastructure and vaccine delivery may generate less visible headlines than high-tech surveillance platforms, but these capabilities determine whether detection becomes effective intervention.

There are important cautions. EM-DAT captures events that meet disaster-level thresholds and may therefore underrepresent smaller or successfully contained outbreaks. Mortality information was missing for 13.4% of events, reporting completeness varied considerably between regions and diseases, and the study's crude mortality ratio uses "affected" populations rather than confirmed cases, which means it should not be interpreted as a standard clinical case-fatality rate.

The researchers also stress that the analysis is ecological and descriptive. It identifies the separation between falling epidemic frequency and mortality but cannot establish whether health-system weakness, conflict, population growth, changing pathogen mix, climate pressures or other mechanisms are principally responsible. Future research combining EM-DAT with confirmed case counts, immunization coverage, WASH indicators and pathogen-specific surveillance would allow those drivers to be tested more rigorously.

That said, the strategic message is relevant. Global health has made measurable progress in reducing the number of recorded epidemic emergencies, but the benefits are incomplete if people who encounter the remaining outbreaks continue to face preventable risks of death.

The next stage of epidemic preparedness requires a shift in what counts as success. Detecting an outbreak quickly matters, and stopping transmission matters, but preparedness reaches its real public-health value only when those capabilities are connected to systems that keep patients alive.