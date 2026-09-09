Market Turbulence as Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict

The leading U.S. stock indexes experienced a decline on Wednesday, driven by soaring oil prices that exceeded the critical $100-a-barrel mark for the first time since July, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Traders are grappling with the ongoing seven-month U.S.-Iran conflict, sparking fears of a wider regional confrontation.

Brent crude maintained its position above $100 a barrel after surpassing the psychological threshold, following Iran's claim of dispatching ballistic missiles at a U.S. base in Jordan. Reports of vessel attacks from both factions have intensified concerns about the region's oil supply security. Energy emerged as the sole resilient sector on the S&P 500, marking a 1.7% increase.

According to Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, "The main event today is oil prices, which are dampening stock market vitality. Although there are stronger market areas, overall sentiment fluctuates daily." Markets currently predict a 60.2% likelihood of the U.S. central bank increasing interest rates by 25 basis points at the upcoming meeting, according to CME's FedWatch data.